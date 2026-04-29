Big Days by Nezuh & Sullivan Spoiled in Extras

Published on April 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Jackson Nezuh hurled 5 1/3 shutout innings and Joseph Sullivan homered twice on Tuesday but the RoughRiders won a back-and-forth affair, 10-8 in 10 innings, before 2,940 fans at Whataburger Field.

In dropping the series opener, the Hooks have lost a season-high five in a row, with the last two decided in extra innings.

Corpus Christi notched a 2026-best 12 hits, including four by Sullivan who belted home runs to start the third and fifth innings.

HOME RUN for Joseph Sullivan! pic.twitter.com/qb7PKz13wX - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 29, 2026

Sullivan does it AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/aPOD5cqncj - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 29, 2026

Rehabbing Astro Zach Dezenzo reached base three times while patrolling left field for eight innings. Dezenzo's two-out, two-run single in the second helped CC answer a 4-0 deficit.

With the game tied at six in the sixth, Walker Janek pulled a double into the left-field corner to plate a pair for an 8-6 Hooks advantage.

Nezuh achieved five innings for a second consecutive start, holding to Frisco to two base runners (1 hit + 1 error) while striking out seven. He was forced to exit the game after notching a strikeout to open the ninth due to a pitch count of 74.

Upon Nezuh's exit, the first three RoughRiders reached base as Frisco went on to score two runs to tie it, with a two-out RBI single by Keith Jones II being the equalizing blow.

Marcus Lee Sang's opposite-field, two-run homer to left won the game for the Double-A Rangers in the 10th.

Astros right-hander Tatsuya Imai threw 39 of 51 pitches for strikes over two-plus innings Tuesday, permitting five runs while striking out two.







Texas League Stories from April 29, 2026

Big Days by Nezuh & Sullivan Spoiled in Extras - Corpus Christi Hooks

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