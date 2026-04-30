Arronde's Five Hitless Innings Propel Nats to DH Sweep

Published on April 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Felix Arronde (1-1) spun five hitless innings and Justin Johnson recorded three RBI in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (12-11) doubleheader sweep over the Springfield Cardinals (7-16), winning 4-2 in both contests. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the Cardinals on Thursday at 7:05 PM CT.

In game one, Omar Hernandez got the Nats on the board with an RBI groundout in the second inning. NWA tied the game at two an inning later on Brett Squires' infield single, with Colton Becker able to score. Johnson's two-run single up the middle in the sixth gave the Naturals a 4-2 advantage, which was the final score. Chase Jessee (1-1) picked up the win, going two scoreless frames with a pair of punchouts. Brandon Johnson notched his first save of the season to finish off the Nats' 11th victory of the year.

In game two, Arronde dealt five scoreless, hitless innings and his offense got out to an early 2-0 lead. Becker, who went 2-for-3, hit a two-run triple into the right-field corner in the second inning. The Nats tacked on two late runs, with Johnson driving in Becker for his second hit and third RBI of the day, making it 4-2 NWA in the sixth. Tommy Molsky picked up the save to finish off the doubleheader sweep.

The Naturals face off against the Cardinals in the third game of the six-game series Thursday at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy $2 drafts at two locations, $2 peanuts and $1 small Coca-Cola fountain drinks, presented by Startup Junkie. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the homestand.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call of all 138 games with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from April 29, 2026

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