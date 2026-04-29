Jordyn Wieber to Appear at Travs Faith and Family Night

Published on April 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







The Arkansas Travelers are excited to announce that Olympic gold medalist and former Razorbacks Women's Gymnastics coach, Jordyn Wieber will be the featured guest at the annual Faith and Family Night on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park.

"The Travs are excited to continue our faith-based speaker series by welcoming Jordyn to DSP this season," said Sophie Ozier, Travelers General Manager. Wieber was the scheduled guest for the event in 2025, but was unable to attend as she prepared to welcome her first child.

Wieber served as the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks gymnastics team from 2019 - 2026, and announced her departure from the team on Tuesday of this week. She most recently led the Gymbacks to a seventh-place finish in the 2026 NCAA Championships, posting their second-highest Championships team score in program history.

"This will be one of Jordyn's first appearances since stepping away from coaching, so it's a really special opportunity for our fans to see her in a new chapter. We're excited to welcome her to the ballpark and be part of that moment."

Wieber will participate in a pre-game moderated Q&A session starting at 4:45 p.m. She will also greet fans during the game, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

A key member of the "Fierce Five" U.S. Women's Gymnastics team, Wieber helped secure the team gold medal at the 2012 Olympics. Her remarkable career includes being a two-time U.S. all-around champion (2011 and 2012) and the 2011 World all-around champion. She earned three medals at the 2011 World Championships and claimed four U.S. senior national titles.

Off the mat, Wieber is a vocal advocate for safe sport and has received numerous accolades, including the 2018 Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS, the Rising Star Award by the Los Angeles Business Journal, and the Giant Steps A Hero Among Us Award.

Tickets for the Travelers' Faith and Family Night, including access to Wieber's pre-game Q&A session, are available at Travs.com/Faith. Special group tickets are available for the event, including an all-inclusive buffet option for church groups of 10 or more.

The Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. Founded in 1901, the club celebrates 125 Years of Travs Baseball in 2026! For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.







Texas League Stories from April 29, 2026

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