Homestand Highlights: April 28th - May 3rd

Published on April 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals will continue this current 12-game in 13-day homestand this week with a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals: Tuesday, April 28th through Sunday, May 3rd. The upcoming series against the Double-A St. Louis Cardinals will begin with our first Education Day Game of the year and continue with daily food and drink specials before back-to-back fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday night then a Family Sunday with Kids Run the Bases for the homestand finale.

Tuesday, April 28 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 11:05 A.M. (Gates at 10 A.M.)

EDUCATION DAY GAME PRESENTED BY SOUR PUNCH AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

EDUCATION DAY GAME - School groups from throughout Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding communities receive a special ticket discount to attend Education Day Games at Arvest Ballpark. Teachers receive an online educational packet in advance of their visit to help prepare their students for their field trip to the ballpark. This is the first of two Education Day Games at Arvest Ballpark this season and they are presented by Sour Punch and NorthWest Arkansas Community College.

Wednesday, April 29 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOGS COURTESY OF TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON A SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY

$1 HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread. (Limit 4 per transaction)

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action during the game for a chance to win a great prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners)

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Enjoy a local special! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables and the Bullpen Beer Bar courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Thursday, April 30 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY© PRESENTED BY STARTUP JUNKIE

THIRSTY THURSDAY© - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thursday's game is presented by Startup Junkie.

Friday, May 1 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:30 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY JACK LINK'S PROTEIN SNACKS WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA FROM 5:30 P.M. UNTIL 6:30 P.M.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Start the weekend with the best in sight and sound as fans will enjoy a fireworks show following the game. Friday's game is presented by Jack Link's Protein Snacks.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, May 2 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 6:35 P.M. (Gates at 5 P.M.)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY CHICK-FIL-A WITH A BULLPEN PARTY BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA FROM 5:00 P.M. UNTIL 6:00 P.M.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Fans will be treated to the second of two consecutive nights of fireworks spectaculars following the 6:35 p.m. game. Saturday's game is presented by Chick-fil-A.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the fun by enjoying 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age for an hour after gates open at The Bullpen concession stand down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday home game.

SCARLET LETTER SATURDAY - Enjoy a local special after 1st pitch! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables and the Bullpen Beer Bar after the game begins courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Sunday, May 3 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY PRC - PROJECT RIGHT CHOICE WITH KIDS RUN THE BASES AND A FREE KIDS SNACK BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

FAMILY SUNDAY - The homestand finale is presented by PRC - Project Right Choice.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Young fans are invited to take part in running the bases after the game.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will enjoy some FREE Oreo Cookies. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands throughout the game. The snack is courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

Fans can watch Northwest Arkansas Naturals games for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning. Free audio broadcasts are available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com where fans can listen to the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, promotions, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.







Texas League Stories from April 27, 2026

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