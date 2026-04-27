Hooks Baseball Is Back

Published on April 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Catch Hooks Baseball at Whataburger Field Tuesday, April 28 through Sunday, May 3, as the Double-A Astros and Rangers clash in a six-game series.

On April 30, Three Dollar Thursday meets the H-E-B Gift Card Sweepstakes with more than $5,000 in gift cards being awarded throughout the game. And along with Bark in the Park, presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi, Thursday is Halfway to HOWL-o-ween! We encourage all the pups and peeps to dress up, culminating with a canine costume contest.

Mutton Bustin' Night returns Friday, April 30, as postgame the spectacle of kids vs. sheep takes centerstage from centerfield. Be there early as the first 2,000 receive a Hooks Bolo Cap. The evening and ballcap are presented by Texas Bridge Credit Union. And...don't forget Bud Light Friday Fireworks!

Saturday, May 2 is Harry Potter™ Night with the first 2,000 fans receiving a Harry Potter™ Hogwarts-Themed Hooks Jersey.

The Hooks are wearing special uniform tops Friday and Saturday. The autographed and game-used Hooks rodeo jerseys are being raffled off April 29-May 2, with proceeds benefiting Jim Wells County 4-H. The Harry Potter™ jerseys worn and signed by the Hooks are being auctioned May 1-13 to benefit The Traveling Library. Fans can make their bids at cchooks.com/auction.

The family funs wraps with a 2:05 matinee on Sunday, May 3. H-E-B Kids Day, and Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins, comes with a Hooks Mother's Day Cap giveaway, courtesy of Driscoll Health Plan.

Agape Ranch is this week's beneficiary of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Click Here for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, April 28 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:05 pm (gates open 5:05 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, April 29 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 11:05 am (gates open 9:35 am)

- SOLD OUT!!!

- Education Day presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, April 30 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- H-E-B Gift Card Sweepstakes, with more than $5,000 in gift cards awarded during the game

- Halfway to HOWL-o-ween, highlighted by a canine costume contest. Humans can dress up too!

- Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner, and Top Dawg behind home plate

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, May 1 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Bolo Cap presented by Texas Bridge Credit Union

- Mutton Bustin' Night presented by Texas Bridge Credit Union

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Hooks wearing special rodeo jerseys to be auctioned benefitting Jim Wells County 4-H

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, May 2 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Harry Potter™ Hogwarts-Themed Hooks Jersey

- Hooks wearing special Harry Potter™ jerseys to be auctioned benefitting The Traveling Library

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, May 3 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 2:05 pm (gates open 12:35 pm)

- First 1,000 Moms receive a Hooks Mother's Day Cap presented by Driscoll Health Plan

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Whataburger Youth Sports Day

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo







Texas League Stories from April 27, 2026

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