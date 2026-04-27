Copen Earns Tulsa Consecutive Pitcher of the Week Honors

Published on April 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







For the second week in a row, a Tulsa Drillers pitcher has been recognized for his performance. Today, pitcher Patrick Copen was named the Texas League's Pitcher of the Week after an outstanding start against the Frisco RoughRiders.

Copen pitched another gem in his lone outing last week in Frisco. He held the RoughRiders scoreless across 6.1 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out nine. The outing earned Copen his second quality start and his third win, improving his season record to 3-0. It was also his second start this year with at least nine strikeouts.

In his four starts in 2026, Copen has a 1.23 ERA with 31 strikeouts across 22.0 innings pitched. His ERA and strikeout numbers rank Copen second best in the Texas League in both categories. His 31 strikeouts also put him tied for the second most in Double-A. He is also the only qualified starting pitcher in the Texas League with three wins this season.







Texas League Stories from April 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.