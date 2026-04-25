Drillers' Win Streak Ends in Loss to Frisco

Published on April 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Frisco, TX - Offense was in high demand in the early innings of Friday's game between the Tulsa Drillers and Frisco RoughRiders. The two teams combined to score 14 runs in the first four innings with the RoughRiders holding a two-run advantage. The Drillers were unable to overcome the deficit and eventually fell 9-7 to Frisco despite outhitting the Riders 13-11.

The loss for the Drillers snapped their five-game winning streak, but they still hold a 3-1 series advantage over the RoughRiders with two games remaining.

The high-scoring affair opened with the two teams combining for five runs in the first inning. Tulsa took the initial lead when Zyhir Hope doubled off the right field wall to drive in Kendall George.

Frisco responded by scoring four runs on two walks and three singles in the bottom half of the first.







Texas League Stories from April 24, 2026

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