Frisco Finds Offense in 9-7 Win over Tulsa

Published on April 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders beat the Tulsa Drillers 9-7 behind an early offensive flurry at Riders Field on Friday night to win the first game of the series.

After Leandro Lopez gave up a first inning run, Frisco (9-10) responded with four of their own off of Tulsa (14-5) starter Payton Martin (0-2). Julian Brock singled in Frainyer Chavez and Dylan Dreiling, before Keith Jones II and Keyber Rodriguez picked up RBIs for a 4-1 lead.

Tulsa scored two more in the second, though the Riders' offense launched another four-run rally. Marcus Lee Sang and Corey Joyce started the inning off with hits and got knocked in on a Chavez single and Dreiling sacrifice fly. Brock then singled home another run and Rodriguez doubled in the eighth of the night.

From there, Frisco's bullpen shut things down as Eric Loomis pitched a scoreless fifth and Ryan Lobus (2-1) spun three perfect innings with four strikeouts.

Off the back of a Joyce solo home run in the fifth, Frisco carried a 9-6 lead into the ninth and Ricardo Velez picked up his first save of the season, working around two two-out hits.

Notes to Know:

Joyce reached in each of his first three plate appearances in his Riders Field debut. The former Tigers and Pirates farmhand doubled and homered and also drew a walk. Frisco's second baseman is now 12-for-25 to start his Riders career with three home runs after he hit just two home runs all of last season.

Eight of Frisco's nine starters had hits after the offense had just one hit in Thursday night's game.

Frisco pitching struck out a season-high 13 for the second consecutive night.

Between Loomis, Lobus and Velez, the Riders' bullpen retired 14 Drillers in a row between the fifth and ninth innings.

Frisco seeks its second straight win on Saturday night, giving the ball to LHP Dylan MacLean (1-0, 4.61) against Tulsa LHP Wyatt Crowell (1-1, 3.60) in a 7:05 p.m. start at Riders Field.







Texas League Stories from April 24, 2026

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