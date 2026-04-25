Serretti Plates Winning Run as Sod Poodles Survive against Missions

Published on April 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (8-11) defeated the San Antonio Missions (5-14), 8-7, on Friday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. In a game that resembled a heavyweight fight, Danny Serretti and the Sod Poodles delivered the final blow in the ninth inning.

Amarillo capitalized on a third inning that did not go San Antonio's way. Missions southpaw Fernando Sanchez issued walks to Junior Franco and Druw Jones to open the frame, who successfully orchestrated a double steal to set up Cristofer Torin 's two-RBI single.

Although Jose Cabrera was perfect in his first three innings pitched, he ran into trouble during his second time through San Antonio's order. Ethan Salas led off the bottom of the fourth with his first home run of the season while Ryan Jackson followed up with a single and eventually scored to tie the game at two.

Both teams traded blows in the middle innings as the Missions went in front for the first time in the fifth. Gavin Logan 's two-out RBI single tied the game at three apiece in the top of the sixth, but San Antonio would go back in front in the next frame as Tirso Ornelas drove in his second run on the night.

The Soddies created separation in the top of the seventh, exploding for four runs as they tattooed Josh Mallitz for four extra-base hits in the frame. The Missions answered yet again however, scoring in their fourth straight turn to bat by putting up a crooked number in the home seventh to move the game to 7-7.

Harry Gustin and Hayden Durke traded zeroes in both halves of the eighth inning. The left-hander returned to the mound for a second inning of work, an inning the Sod Poodles were ready for.

Jansel Luis led off with a double into the left field corner and moved up to third base on a deep flyout from Angel Ortiz. With the infield drawn in, Serretti snuck a grounder past the first baseman to provide Amarillo with an 8-7 advantage.

The Soddies called on Landon Sims to slam the door in the bottom of the ninth. Salas reached base as the tying run with one out, but could not get any further as what wound up as a failed hit-and-run play instead resulted in the Missions DH being doubled up ended the ballgame.

POSTGAME NOTES

KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES: Druw Jones was a catalyst for the Sod Poodles offense in his first start of the year out of the leadoff spot...he scored twice and now has a .365 on-base percentage in 65 career games at the top of the lineup after going 2-for-3 with a pair of walks.

YES SERRETTI: After another strong offensive game, Danny Serretti still reigns over the Texas League...he has reached base safely in 15 of 16 games to start 2026 and has a league-best 1.402 OPS.







Texas League Stories from April 24, 2026

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