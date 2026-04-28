Hooks Series Preview

Published on April 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







Check out all the fun that is happening at the ballpark this week, as the Hooks take on the Frisco RoughRiders!

Tuesday, April 28th, is Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40. Get FOUR hotdogs, FOUR sodas, and FOUR tickets all for $40! Gates open at 5:05pm for a 6:05pm first pitch.

Wednesday, April 29th, is Education Day! You can watch the game live and for free on Bally Sports. Game starts at 11:05am.

Thursday, April 30th, is the H-E-B Gift Card Raffle, with more than $5,000 in gift cards awarded throughout the game. Along with Bark in the Park, presented by Animal Medical of Corpus Christi, it's also Halfway to HOWL-O-ween, and you can enter your pup in a costume contest! Of course, we can't leave out Three Dollar Thursday which is $3 domestic and $3.50 premium draft beer at all stands! Gates open at 5:35pm for a 6:35pm first pitch.

Friday, May 1st, is Rodeo Night! The Hooks will be wearing special rodeo jerseys to be auctioned benefitting Jim Wells County 4-H. The first 2,000 fans into the ballpark will receive a Hooks Bolo Cap, presented by Texas Bridge Credit Union. That's not all, stick around after the game and see some Mutton Bustin' on the field and ending the with the best fireworks show in South Texas! Gates open at 5;35pm for a 7:05 start time!

Saturday, May 2nd, is Harry Potter Night! A magical night with the first 2,000 fans receiving a Harry Potter Hooks Jersey! The Hooks will also be wearing special Harry Potter jerseys to be auctioned benefitting The Traveling Library! Gates open at 5:35pm for a 7:05 start time!

Sunday, May 3rd, is Dollar Day! Get $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy Prize Wheel Spins! Plus, the first 1,000 moms in the ballpark will receive a Hooks Mother's Day Cap, presented by Driscoll Health Plan! It's also H-E-B Kids Day so stick around for your kiddos to run the bases postgame. Gates open at 12:35pm for a 2:05pm start time!

Don't miss out on all the fun! Get tickets! We'll see you at the ballpark!







Texas League Stories from April 27, 2026

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