Hooks Equalize in Ninth, Travs Win in 10th

Published on April 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS - The Travs recorded three hits to open the 10th inning Sunday afternoon, leading to two runs and a 4-3 win over the Hooks before 4,104 fans at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Corpus Christi has lost four in a row, the most since the 10-11 Hooks dropped the first three games of the season to Frisco.

CC southpaw Trey Dombroski was terrific on Sunday, striking out seven while firing 5.0 innings of one-run ball. Dombroski, toting a 2.57 ERA in five appearances, permitted only two hits and two walks.

The Hooks staked themselves to a 1-0 lead in the third as Tyler Whitaker's lead-off single was cashed in on a two-out knock by Yamal Encarnacion.

A fifth-inning homer and eighth-inning sac fly put the home team ahead, 2-1, entering the ninth. Tommy Sacco Jr. opened the frame with his second long ball of the year to even the game.

A home run for Tommy Sacco Jr! Hooks tie it up! pic.twitter.com/nSCAPtKEp8 - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 26, 2026

CC pushed ahead for the second time of the afternoon in the 10th as the automatic runner, Joseph Sullivan, was plated by a line-drive single into center from Luis Baez.

Along with Sacco's two hits, Baez and Pascanel Ferreras both went 2-for-5, with Ferreras logging a fourth-inning double.







Texas League Stories from April 27, 2026

Hooks Equalize in Ninth, Travs Win in 10th - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.