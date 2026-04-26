Travs Secure Series

Published on April 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS - The Travelers won both games of a de facto doubleheader on Saturday, edging the Hooks, 4-0, to complete a suspended game from Friday before cruising in the seven-inning nightcap, 5-2, in front of 5,360 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park.

The Hooks and Travelers matched zeros through four innings Friday before rain stopped play. Hard-throwing right-hander Brandon McPherson opened his fourth Double-A start with three perfect innings, striking out five of the first six Arkansas hitters. McPherson dispatched 12 of 13 overall, with Hunter Fitz-Gerald's double in the fourth accounting for the only base runner.

Arkansas southpaw Kade Anderson retired the first 12 batters Friday, striking out eight. Walker Janek was Corpus Christi's first base runner via a lead-off single in the fifth.

When play picked back up Saturday, Jimmy Kingsbury kept the clamp down for the Travs, retiring seven of eight batters with three strikeouts.

Caleb Cali's solo homer off Nic Swanson in the seventh broke the scoreless stalemate, with Arkansas adding two more in the eighth.

In the seven-inning contest, the Hooks enjoyed a 2-0 lead thanks to a no-doubt blast by John Garcia. Garcia's two-run homer to left in the third capitalized on a single by Tyler Whitaker after Ryan Sloan had retired the first six in order.

Brett Gillis faced one over the minimum through three but a large fourth for Arkansas put the home club ahead for good. Charlie Pagliarini hit a lead-off homer in the frame with Josh Hood connecting on a three-run blast for a 5-0 bulge.







Texas League Stories from April 26, 2026

Travs Secure Series - Corpus Christi Hooks

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