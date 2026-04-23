Mayer Strikes out Eight, Hooks Pull Away Late

Published on April 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Bryce Mayer matched his Double-A best with eight strikeouts while the Hooks totaled five runs over their final three trips to the plate Wednesday night, adding up to a 7-1 win over Arkansas before 2,718 fans at Dickey Stephens Park.

In leveling the series at one game apiece, the Hooks have won six of their last eight and stand 10-4 after dropping the first three contests of the season.

CC broke a scoreless stalemate in the fourth. Walker Janek's two-out walk extended the inning for Pascanel Ferreras who, on the 11th pitch of the plate appearance, crushed a home run off the scoreboard in left for a 2-0 Hooks lead.

Home run for Ferreras! The Hooks are on the board! pic.twitter.com/NIq4t8Hz1h - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 23, 2026

Mayer seized the advantage by holding the Travs to two hits and one walk over 4 1/3 innings.

In Mayer's last two starts, the Astros top pitching prospect has struck out 15 against one run, four hits, and three walks over 8 1/3 combined innings.

Bryce Mayer strikes out 8 in 4 1/3 innings! pic.twitter.com/Lb6Bd7R0J0 - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 23, 2026

Luis Baez, 2-for-4 on the day, made it a 4-1 game in the CC seventh by blistering a two-run double off the left-field wall.

Walks by Joseph Sullivan and Ferreras rendered eighth inning runs for the Hooks. Sullivan and Ferreras stole their way into scoring position before being cashed in on a two-run base hit by Garret Guillemette.

Baez doubles and your Hooks have a three-run lead! pic.twitter.com/0SvHKPH8rH - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 23, 2026

Alejandro Torres, Railin Perez, and Derek True teamed to limit Arkansas to three singles and three walks over 4 2/3 frames of shutout relief.







Texas League Stories from April 23, 2026

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