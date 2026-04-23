Springfield Cardinals to Rename Home Ballpark Route 66 Stadium

Published on April 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals, in conjunction with O'Reilly Auto Parts, the City of Springfield, Missouri State University and Mercy, are excited to announce that the home ballpark for Springfield Cardinals and Missouri State Bears Baseball is being renamed to Route 66 Stadium. A multi-year agreement with all the entities listed above marks a first-of-its-kind naming rights collaboration to create a destination for travelers near and far.

"This is a historic moment for our team and our local community," Springfield Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter said. "It's impossible to tell the story of Springfield without talking about Route 66. To cement the legacy of the Mother Road for years to come is something we're extremely proud of. We know fans will continue to enjoy the baseball that they love, only now with even more community pride. We're excited to continue John Q. Hammons' vision for this community and bring forth a new era of baseball for years to come."

Known as Hammons Field since 2004, Route 66 Stadium combines much of Springfield into one location, showcasing a collaborative effort never before seen in sports. Installation of new signage at the ballpark is expected to be completed in the coming days, with each partners' branding placed on one of five pillars beneath the ballpark marquee to create one unified structure. As the road itself celebrates its centennial beginning right here in Springfield, this ballpark name will mark a new chapter in its storied history made possible by five pillars in the community coming together for something truly special.

The final official Cardinals game under the Hammons Field moniker will occur on Sunday, April 26 as the Springfield Cardinals take on the Midland RockHounds starting at 1:15 PM. The Hammons Field marquee at the main entrance of the ballpark is slated to come down on the morning of Friday, April 24. The first official Cardinals game at Route 66 Stadium will be on Tuesday, May 5 against the Corpus Christi Hooks at 6:05 PM.

"This project was such a perfect fit for us," said Hugo Sanchez, O'Reilly Auto Parts Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. "Our first store was directly across the street from where the stadium sits now, on Sherman Avenue. Our company's success has always been tied to this community, and we want to ensure we're returning the favor and helping our community succeed. With several of us linking arms for this effort, it's truly a community project and something everyone can be proud of."

"As the Birthplace of the Mother Road, our community holds a unique place in American history," said Springfield City Manager David Cameron. "The decision to rename Hammons Field as Route 66 Stadium reflects that identity in a highly visible and lasting way. This effort demonstrates how public-private collaboration can celebrate our heritage while creating new opportunities for community pride and economic vitality. Route 66 Stadium will serve as a daily reminder-to residents and visitors alike-of the road that helped shape our city, our region and our nation."

"Missouri State Baseball has a proud history of success that has continued with our move to Conference USA. We are grateful for the outstanding community members who have allowed us to participate in this unique stadium collaboration,"said Missouri State Director of Athletics Patrick Ransdell. "It is an exciting way to increase national exposure for the university, our program and our players. We are excited to join with these iconic community pillars to create a new vision for this stadium."

"The legacy and vision of John Q. Hammons to bring professional baseball back to Springfield and build an iconic facility for the Cardinals and Bears will always be part of the fabric of this ballpark," Ransdell continued. "Without the efforts of Mr. Hammons, Bill Rowe and others to champion a ballpark project 22 years ago, this day would not have been possible."

"For more than 20 years, Hammons Field has been an anchor in our community," said John Myers, President of Mercy Springfield Communities. "Between ballgames, concerts, special events and community projects, this stadium has brought so much joy to families across our community. When the Sisters of Mercy set up Springfield's first hospital more than 130 years ago, they firmly believed in getting outside the hospital and being an active part of the community they served. Supporting the stadium in this collaborative way where we can support the Cardinals and the Bears, holds true to the Sisters' mission. This is one way we can ensure generations to come can keep making countless memories at the ballpark."

The 2026 season of exciting Springfield Cardinals Baseball continues through September at Route 66 Stadium as the proud Double-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. With the largest promotional schedule in years on deck all year, tickets are available at SpringfieldCardinals.com/Tickets.







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