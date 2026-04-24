Travs Blank CC

Published on April 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Travelers made the most of five hits with impressive pitching performances Thursday night, dispatching the Hooks, 3-0, before 2,910 fans at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Nico Tellache spread three Hooks hits and two walks over six innings for his first Double-A win.

James Hicks, appearing 30 minutes from his hometown of Conway, Arkansas, worked five innings for a third consecutive start. Two of Hicks' five strikeouts came in the first when he left the bases loaded.

Arkansas manufactured three runs in the second and third, culminating with Nick Raposo's two-out, two-run single to right field.

Hicks responded with a 1-2-3 fourth and was aided by a double play ball in a scoreless fifth.

Hooks do a smooth double play! pic.twitter.com/9j4wsugPhw - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 24, 2026

A central Arkansas native, James Hicks, working 5.0 innings for a 3rd straight start, strikes out 5 tonight! pic.twitter.com/vIVA7zi2Nv - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 24, 2026

Joey Mancini was phenomenal in relief for the Hooks, setting down all nine batters he faced with seven strikeouts.







Texas League Stories from April 23, 2026

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