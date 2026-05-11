Día de Los Hooks, Postgame Concert, Friday Fireworks, BP Top Giveaway & More on Deck

Published on May 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks Baseball returns to Whataburger Field as the Double-A Astros and Diamondbacks play in a six-game series Tuesday, May 12 through Sunday, May 17.

Día de los Hooks is back with a brand-new look on May 14. Along with Three Dollar Thursday, offering discounts on draft beer and frozen margs, fans will be treated postgame to the Queen of Tejano & Latin Tribute Show featuring the CTS Band. And bring the pups as it's Bark in the Park, presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi.

The fun continues with Bud Light Friday Fireworks as we light the South Texas sky with Día-inspired pyrotechnics. Then, Saturday, May 16, the first 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Armed Forces Quarter-Zip BP Top from the Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers.

The series concludes Sunday at 5:05 as youngsters run the bases for H-E-B Kids Day. May 17 is also Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins. And... the City of Corpus Christi Gas Department presents a Hooks Umbrella Giveaway.

Triumph Over Kid Cancer Foundation is this week's beneficiary of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Click Here for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Video: What's On Deck May 12-17

Tuesday, May 12 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:05 pm (gates open 5:05 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

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Wednesday, May 13 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 11:05 am (gates open 9:35 am)**

- SOLD OUT!!!

- Education Day presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, May 14 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Día de los Hooks

- CTS Band Queen of Tejano and Latin Tribute Concert

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner, and Top Dawg behind home plate

- Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, May 15 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Día de los Hooks

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, May 16 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Armed Forces Quarter Zip BP Top presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, May 17 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 5:05 pm (gates open 3:35 pm)

- First 1,000 fans receive a Hooks Umbrella from City of Corpus Christi Gas Department

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Whataburger Youth Sports Day

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo







Texas League Stories from May 11, 2026

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