NWA Naturals Homestand Highlights May 12 2026 - May 17 2026

Published on May 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark this week to host the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Seattle Mariners) in a six-game series: Tuesday, May 12th through Sunday, May 17th. The homestand begins with our second (and final) Education Day Game of the season and will continue with daily food and drink specials before a Fireworks Friday and a Bluey Appearance on Saturday while the homestand finale is on a Family Sunday featuring Kids Run the Bases and a FREE Kids Snack Giveaway.

Tuesday, May 12 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 11:05 A.M. (Gates at 10 A.M.)

EDUCATION DAY GAME BY SOUR PUNCH AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

EDUCATION DAY GAME - School groups from throughout Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding communities receive a special ticket discount to attend Education Day Games at Arvest Ballpark. Teachers receive an online educational packet in advance of their visit to help prepare their students for their field trip to the ballpark. This is the last of two Education Day Games at Arvest Ballpark, which are presented by Sour Punch and NorthWest Arkansas Community College.

Wednesday, May 13 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

GAME PRESENTED BY DAVE & BUSTER'S FEATURING $1 HOT DOGS COURTESY OF TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON A SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY AND UNUSED TICKET GAME

GAME SPONSOR - The Naturals game on Wednesday night is presented by Dave & Buster's

$1 HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 hot dogs by Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread. (Limit 4 per transaction)

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action during the game for a chance to win a great prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners)

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Enjoy a local special! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables and the Bullpen Beer Bar courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

UNUSED TICKET GAME - Fans with any unused or unscanned tickets from the 2026 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value for this game.

Thursday, May 14 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY O'GARY CONSTRUCTION GROUP

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. The game is presented by O'Gary Construction Group.

Friday, May 15 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:30 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY TRAINING - BIT ON SCOUT NIGHT WITH A BULLPEN PARTY BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA (5:30 P.M. - 6:30 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Start the weekend off with a bang as fans will enjoy a spectacular post-game fireworks show. Friday's game is presented by Business and Industry Training - BIT.

SCOUT NIGHT - Scout groups are invited to attend Scout Night at Arvest Ballpark where they will enjoy group ticket rates - if purchased in advance - a special commemorative scout patch and be given the opportunity to campout in the outfield following the conclusion of the fireworks show.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, May 16 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

GAME PRESENTED BY BUD ANDERSON COOLING, HEATING, PLUMBING, & ELECTRICAL FEATURING A BLUEY APPEARANCE WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA (4:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M.) ON A SCARLET LETTER SATURDAY

GAME SPONSOR - The Naturals game on Saturday night is presented by Bud Anderson Cooling, Heating, Plumbing, & Electrical

BLUEY APPEARANCE - Bluey is coming to Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, May 16th. For real life. Come and meet everyone's favourite Heeler in person for plenty of smiles and a photo!

APPEARANCE SCHEDULE - Bluey will be available for fans to meet in the McNaughton Real Estate Community Room at Arvest Ballpark from approximately 6:05 p.m. until 9:05 p.m.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age for an hour after gates open at The Bullpen concession stand down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday home game.

SCARLET LETTER SATURDAY - Take advantage of a local special after 1st pitch! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables and the Bullpen Beer Bar after the game begins courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Sunday, May 17 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY WITH KIDS RUN THE BASES AND FREE KIDS SNACK BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

FAMILY SUNDAY - Close out the homestand with some family-fun at Arvest Ballpark.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Young fans are invited to take part in running the bases after the game.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will enjoy some FREE Oreo Cookies. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands throughout the game. The snack is courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

Fans can watch Northwest Arkansas Naturals games for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning. Free audio broadcasts are available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com where fans can listen to the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin.







Texas League Stories from May 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.