Salas Homers Again But San Antonio Sunk by Seven Tulsa Big Flies

Published on April 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







TULSA, Okla. - A game that saw five lead changes through the first six innings turned into a blowout for the Tulsa Drillers (15-7), who homered seven times to defeat the San Antonio Missions (5-17) by a score of 17-7. Six different Drillers sent one over the fence, including Chris Newell twice, as Tulsa made a statement to open this six-game series.

Eric Yost recorded an out in the fifth inning for the first time this season, but he also gave up homers to the Los Angeles Dodgers' top two prospects. Zyhir Hope sent one to the street beyond the ballpark in right field, a two-run shot, while Josue De Paula's solo homer knocked Yost out of the game in the fifth.

The Missions' offense put up a season-high 11 hits, including another big swing from Ethan Salas. The 19-year-old crushed a three-run homer in the fourth that at the time put the Missions up 6-4. For Salas, that's now three straight games with a long ball.

Tulsa answered Salas with De Paula's homer and then capitalized in the sixth when Salas was dinged with a catcher interference call. Initially, it looked like Joe Vetrano had grounded into an inning-ending double play. Instead, the catcher's interference gave Vetrano first, moved Elijah Hainline to second and brought Jake Gelof to the plate. Gelof wasted no time, swinging at the first pitch he saw from Andrew Dalquist and sending it over the right-center field fence for a game-changing three-run homer. Newell, the very next batter, homered as well and gave Tulsa a 9-6 lead heading to the seventh.

San Antonio threatened by loading the bases right away in the seventh. Joel Ibarra failed to record an out, walking three Missions including Ryan Jackson, who drove in a run with his free pass. Tulsa turned to Lucas Wepf as the Missions still had the bases juiced with no one out, and Wepf struck out two and escaped the inning with Tulsa's 9-7 lead still intact.

The Drillers did not look back after that. Josh Mallitz entered in the seventh and allowed a Griffin Lockwood-Powell homer. In the eighth, Mallitz continued, and the Drillers pounced. Vetrano provided the exclamation point, a grand slam, and Newell added his second blast off Andrew Thurman. By the end of the frame, Tulsa's touchdown made it 17-7, and that became the final score before a storm poured on ONEOK Field.

Up Next:

The Missions and Drillers continue their six-game series tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. Righty Victor Lizarraga (0-3, 13.50) goes for San Antonio. Tulsa has yet to announce a starter. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from April 28, 2026

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