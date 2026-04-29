Cali, Morales Command Travs Past Wichita

Published on April 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - Caleb Cali had three hits including a pair of doubles and Michael Morales spun 5.2 stellar innings for his first win of the season as the Arkansas Travelers held off the Wichita Wind Surge, 4-3 on Tuesday night. It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Travs. Arkansas scored single runs in four separate innings and never trailed in the game. Cali scored after each of his doubles and his third hit drove in a run. Morales tossed a season high in innings while striking out five and not allowing a run until a homer on the final pitch he threw to pick up the victory. Charlie Beilenson locked down his third save by recording the final six outs.

Moments That Mattered

* Cali delivered a two out RBI hit in the fifth that built the lead up to three.

* Beilenson pitched the last two innings with a one-run advantage. An infield hit with one out in the ninth put the tying run on base and two batters later a deep flyout to left-center ended the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Caleb Cali: 3-4, 2 runs, 2 2B, RBI

* RHP Michael Morales: Win, 5.2 IP, 2 H, R, 2 BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* Morales did not allow a hit until the first batter of the fifth inning.

* Morales earned his first win in six career starts against Wichita.

* Ty Cummings made his Travs debut as the first pitcher out of the bullpen.

The series continues on Wednesday with RH Ryan Hawks (2-1, 3.15) making the start for Arkansas against LH Aaron Rozek (2-0, 3.86). First pitch is at 11:05 am and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 28, 2026

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