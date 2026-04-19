Tulsa Tops Travs to Take Series

Published on April 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - Tulsa scored in five of the eight innings in which they batted and outpaced Arkansas, 11-3 on Sunday afternoon. The Drillers took the series four games to two. Blake Rambusch reached base twice and scored a pair of runs and stealing a base for the Travs. Hunter Fitz-Geraled went deep for the second consecutive game, his fifth of the season. Starter Adam Leverett took the loss for Arkansas after working 3.2 innings. Zyhir Hope led a 14 hit attack for the Drillers by going 4-5 with a home run and two runs batted in.

Moments That Mattered

* Tulsa jumped out early, scoring in the second inning and three more times in the third, capped by a Jake Gelof home run.

* Arkansas had leadoff walks in both the fifth and sixth innings as they tried to rally but were only able to score in the sixth when they cashed in for one run on a Michael Arroyo RBI single.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Blake Rambusch: 1-3, 2 runs, SB

* RHP Tyler Cleveland: 1.2 IP, 2 BB, 2 K

News and Notes

* Rambusch is 8-for-8 stealing bases this season.

* Lazaro Montes extended his hitting streak to 6 with a second inning double.

After a day off Monday, the Travs welcome in the Corpus Christi Hooks for the start of a six game series in North Little Rock on Tuesday morning. RH Michael Morales (0-1, 5.40) makes the start for Arkansas against RH Jackson Nezuh (0-0, 7.11). It is a school day and senior day game with first pitch set for 11:05 a.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 19, 2026

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