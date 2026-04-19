Hooks Slam Way to Series Win

Published on April 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Garret Guillemette and Walker Janek's first home runs of 2026 came in the form of their first career grand slams as the Hooks blasted Northwest Arkansas, 9-5, before 4,379 fans Saturday night at Whataburger Field.

In capturing a second consecutive series, Corpus Christi has won eight of its last 11 games.

Guillemette's slam was struck with two out in the first inning. His big fly onto the left-field berm took advantage of walks by Lucas Spence and Janek and a Pascanel Ferreras hit by pitch.

The lead did not last as, with two outs in the Northwest Arkansas second, a bases-loaded fly ball was lost in the left field lights, landing near the warning track for what turned out to be an inside-the-park home run for nine-hole hitting Colton Becker.

Hooks starter Brett Gillis responded by not allowing another hit for the remainder of his outing, striking out four in 4.2 innings

Derek True earned the win after setting down seven of nine batters faced. True, now 2-0 on the year, fanned four against only two singles.

Guillemette scored the go-ahead run in the fifth. After a lead-off single, the University of Texas product stole second and rode home on Tommy Sacco Jr.'s two-out double.

CC surged ahead in the seventh. Sacco notched a lead-off single and, following walks to Spence and Joseph Sullivan, Janek went deep for the first time at Double-A, an opposite-field grand slam.







Texas League Stories from April 19, 2026

Hooks Slam Way to Series Win - Corpus Christi Hooks

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