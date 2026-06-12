RockHounds Strike First, Take 2-1 Series Lead

Published on June 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







MIDLAND - For the third consecutive night, the Rockhounds strike first defeating Corpus Christi 8-5. Joseph Sullivan shined, going 3-4 while scoring a run and drawing a walk. In the opening three games this week, Sullivan is batting .538 (7-13) with 11 total bases. Additionally, DH Tyler Whitaker went 2-4 with 2 RBIs.

James Hicks made his 11th start of the season going 5.0 IP, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6K. Thursday night's outing marks the fourth time this season Hicks has recorded six or more strikeouts in a game. Hooks skipper Jeremy Cologna deployed two pitchers in relief including Alejandro Torres and Ramsey David who combined for 3.0 IP and two strikeouts.

The Hooks will return to Momentum Bank Ballpark tomorrow night for game four of the series. RHP Cole Hertzler will make his AA debut facing RHP Kenya Huggins. Hertzler began the year in Ashville, striking out 64 batters in 43.0 IP. Catch tomorrow's game live on 1360 KKTX at 7:00 PM.







Texas League Stories from June 12, 2026

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