Two Homers Not Enough as Missions Fall in Midland

Published on April 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - Despite home runs from Romeo Sanabria and Chris Sargent Jr., the San Antonio Missions (4-9) fell 9-3 to the Midland RockHounds (10-3). The RockHounds scored in five different innings, beginning with Jared Dickey's three-run homer in the second, and their consistent offense paired with solid relief helped them run away with the game.

Dickey got the scoring started with his three-run blast off Missions starter Ian Koenig. Koenig had two outs and no one on to begin the second frame, but back-to-back walks set up Dickey's big blast that put Midland up 3-0. Dickey ended up driving in four and scoring three times while going 3-3 on the night.

San Antonio showed fight in the fourth, starting with Sanabria's 445ft home run to the splash pad in left-center field. Albert Fabian and Carson Tucker-who now has hits in all seven games he's recorded a plate appearance in-singled after Sanabria to really build the Missions' threat. Luis Verdugo drove home Fabian with a sacrifice fly, and as the run crossed the plate to make it 3-2, RockHounds starter JJ Goss left the game with an apparent injury.

It looked like the Missions might shake up the night, but James Gonzalez and Kenya Huggins had other plans out of the bullpen. Gonzalez finished the fourth frame by stranding Tucker at third, and between he and Huggins, they retired 11 straight Missions.

While Gonzalez and Huggins calmed down the game on the mound for Midland, the RockHounds' offense got back to work. In the fifth, Dickey doubled in another run, meaning he drove in the first four runs of the game for Midland. Leo De Vries added a run with a sacrifice fly, making it 5-2 Midland after five innings.

Koenig did become the first San Antonio starter to get an out in the sixth, and he got two of them. However, as he stood one out away from finishing the sixth, Ryan Lasko roped a ball onto the left-center field berm for a home run. That ended Koenig's night and made it 6-2 Midland.

De Vries singled home another run in the seventh before two more came around for Midland in the eighth. Sargent Jr. broke the string of 11 in a row retired with his first long ball of the season in the eighth, but Huggins set down the next six again to wrap up Midland's 9-3 win.

Up Next:

The Missions and RockHounds continue their six-game series at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday in Midland. Lefty Luis Gutierrez (1-0, 1.00) goes against righty Chen Zhuang (1-0, 1.59). Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from April 17, 2026

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