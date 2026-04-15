Midland Runs Away Late with Rain-Delayed Win

Published on April 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







MIDLAND, Texas (April 14, 2026)- A game scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ended up starting at 9:06 p.m. after rain and lightning smothered Momentum Bank Ballpark. The seven-inning game remained tied until the sixth inning, when the Midland RockHounds (8-2), playing as the Midland Amigos, scored five runs to claim a 7-2 victory over the San Antonio Missions (3-7) in a lengthy series-opener.

Clearly eager to hit after the delay, Ethan Salas singled on Midland starter Wei-En Lin's first pitch of the game to setup Romeo Sanabria's mammoth two-run shot in the first. Before the game even settled in, San Antonio led 2-0.

Midland, however, answered quickly. Josh Kuroda-Grauer doubled to lead off the home half of the first and scored after a pair of groundouts, but Missions starter Jagger Haynes kept it to just that to maintain San Antonio's 2-1 lead.

Lin calmed things down after a rocky first, striking out six Missions through four innings. This gave the Amigos a chance to tie the score, which they did in the third. Cameron Leary began the frame with a single, and he quickly stole both second and third with nobody out. Haynes nearly stranded him there after two groundouts, but Leo De Vries fought back from down 0-2 in the count to single Leary home, tying the game at 2-2.

Haynes worked around a leadoff walk in the fifth and left a runner at second to complete his solid night with the game still even. His night saw him finish five innings while allowing two runs on three hits with just one walk and five strikeouts, which included one last big punchout of Kuroda-Grauer with a runner at second.

Blaze Pontes and James Gonzalez followed Lin in keeping the Missions' offense scoreless after the first, and Midland's offense eventually came through. Once Haynes left and Michael Flynn took over in the sixth, the Amigos broke the game open. De Vries began the trouble with an infield single, becoming the first of six straight Amigos to reach. Brennan Milone put Midland ahead with an RBI single before Ryan Lasko cleared the previously loaded bases with a double. Leary added a sacrifice fly for good measure, making it 7-2 Midland going into the seventh and final inning.

AJ Causey took the mound for the seventh and wrapped things up despite allowing the first two runners to reach, handing Midland a win almost five hours in the making.

Up Next:

The Missions and RockHounds continue their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Midland. Righty Victor Lizarraga (0-2, 15.19) goes against lefty Jamie Arnold (0-0, 4.66). Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.