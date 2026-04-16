Mayer Magnificent, Hooks Win Again

Published on April 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Bryce Mayer racked up seven strikeouts over four shutout innings Wednesday, leading Corpus Christi to a 10-5 win over the Naturals at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks, who matched their season high for runs, have won six of the last eight games.

Mayer faced two over the minimum and limited Northwest Arkansas to two hits and two walks while throwing 43 of 58 pitches for strikes.

Joseph Sullivan recorded two of Corpus Christi's nine knocks, belting an opposite field homer to open the fourth and a run-scoring single in the eighth.

Lefty-hitting Will Bush also went deep to left in the fourth, complimenting his two walks on the evening.

Walker Janek's RBI double in the first helped the Hooks take advantage of three walks for a 2-0 edge.

Lucas Spence's double into the right-field corner led the way to a four-run third. Pascanel Ferreras added a sac fly, with Luis Baez and Tommy Sacco Jr. contributing back-to-back RBI singles.

Nic Swanson struck out six over 2 2/3 innings to earn his first win of the year.

The Naturals mustered five runs late but Amilcar Chirinos fanned four and stranded five, including the bases loaded in the ninth, for his second career Double-A save.







Texas League Stories from April 15, 2026

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