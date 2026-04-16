Mayer Magnificent, Hooks Win Again
Published on April 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Bryce Mayer racked up seven strikeouts over four shutout innings Wednesday, leading Corpus Christi to a 10-5 win over the Naturals at Whataburger Field.
The Hooks, who matched their season high for runs, have won six of the last eight games.
Mayer faced two over the minimum and limited Northwest Arkansas to two hits and two walks while throwing 43 of 58 pitches for strikes.
Joseph Sullivan recorded two of Corpus Christi's nine knocks, belting an opposite field homer to open the fourth and a run-scoring single in the eighth.
Lefty-hitting Will Bush also went deep to left in the fourth, complimenting his two walks on the evening.
Walker Janek's RBI double in the first helped the Hooks take advantage of three walks for a 2-0 edge.
Lucas Spence's double into the right-field corner led the way to a four-run third. Pascanel Ferreras added a sac fly, with Luis Baez and Tommy Sacco Jr. contributing back-to-back RBI singles.
Nic Swanson struck out six over 2 2/3 innings to earn his first win of the year.
The Naturals mustered five runs late but Amilcar Chirinos fanned four and stranded five, including the bases loaded in the ninth, for his second career Double-A save.
Texas League Stories from April 15, 2026
- Mayer Magnificent, Hooks Win Again - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Five Home Runs Buoy Frisco Win in Amarillo - Frisco RoughRiders
- Amarillo Roughed up by Frisco's Bats in 10-7 Loss - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Midland Takes Control Early to Earn 9-2 Victory - San Antonio Missions
- Wednesday Night Tilt in Tulsa Postponed - Arkansas Travelers
- Drillers Game Postponed by Threat of Severe Weather - Tulsa Drillers
- Cardinals Fall Short During Wednesday Day Game - Springfield Cardinals
- Wind Surge Slug Four Homers, Top Cardinals 5-3 - Wichita Wind Surge
- Wichita Takes Series Opener on Tuesday - Springfield Cardinals
- Hooks Top Naturals in Opener - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Midland Runs Away Late with Rain-Delayed Win - San Antonio Missions
- Frisco Uses Seven-Run Ninth Inning for Comeback Win in Amarillo - Frisco RoughRiders
- Big Nights from Pena, Franco Not Enough in Tuesday Shootout - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- Mayer Magnificent, Hooks Win Again
- Hooks Top Naturals in Opener
- Hunter Brown Bobbles, Correa Jerseys, Umbrellas & Fireworks on Deck at Whataburger Field
- Hooks Shut out in Series Finale vs. SA
- Hooks Fall Short in Extra Innings, Suffer First Loss in San Antonio