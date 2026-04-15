Cardinals Fall Short During Wednesday Day Game
Published on April 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
WICHITA, KS - Miguel Ugueto totaled four hits, including a first inning home run, but the Springfield Cardinals were unable to end their losing streak in a 5-3 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday afternoon at Equity Bank Park.
The Wind Surge hit four solo home runs in the game, three of which came against starter Jurrangelo Cijntje.
Springfield's losing streak extended to seven games with the loss.
DECISIONS:
W: Armstrong (1-2)
L: Cijntje (1-1)
S: Rozek (1)
NOTES:
The three home runs allowed by Cijntje set a new career high.
Ugueto's four hits were a new season-high for Cardinals hitters.
UP NEXT:
Thursday, April 16, 6:35 p.m. CT at Wichita
LHP Braden Davis (0-1, 9.00) vs. RHP Michael Paredes (1-0, 3.09)
Texas League Stories from April 15, 2026
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