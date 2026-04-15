Drillers Game Postponed by Threat of Severe Weather

Published on April 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers game scheduled for tonight (Wednesday, April 15) at ONEOK Field has been postponed. Drillers' management made the decision to postpone the game due to the likelihood of severe weather moving into the downtown Tulsa area near the scheduled starting time of 7:00 p.m.

The game with the Arkansas Travelers will be made up this Saturday, April 18, as part of a doubleheader. Game one of the doubleheader will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener, but no earlier than 7:00 p.m. Each game is scheduled for seven innings in length.

Wednesday's postponed promotion, the Jackie Robinson Jersey giveaway, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 27 with the first 1,000 fans that night receiving the jerseys courtesy of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 430.

Fans holding tickets for tonight's postponed game (Wednesday, April 15), may redeem them for like tickets to any other regular season game this year at ONEOK Field, based on availability.

The Drillers and Travelers will now resume their six-game series with a single game on Thursday night and a first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.







Texas League Stories from April 15, 2026

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