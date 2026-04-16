Five Home Runs Buoy Frisco Win in Amarillo
Published on April 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
AMARILLO, Texas - Frisco used five home runs to beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 10-7 and take a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday night from HODGETOWN.
Frisco (7-4) got a leadoff blast from Frainyer Chavez, his third of the year, off of Amarillo (2-9) starter Daniel Eagen (0-3). John Taylor then promptly launched his second homer of the year - a two-run shot - for a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
Keith Jones II's first home run of 2026 highlighted a three-run third inning that gave Frisco starter Blake Townsend a 6-0 advantage to work with. Townsend turned in three scoreless innings before allowing a home run to Manuel Pena and three earned runs in the fourth, but got help from Wilian Bormie (3-0) to end the frame.
Keyber Rodriguez smacked a solo shot in the fifth inning, though, and Corey Joyce blasted a three-run bomb in the eighth to bring Frisco to double-digit runs on the night.
Notes to Know:
Joyce had two hits in his first career Riders start, including the home run. He also singled in the sixth.
After a five-hit game Tuesday, Orlando Martinez notched three more hits, including two doubles. In the series, the outfielder is 8-for-11 at the plate with five extra-base hits.
In two games in Amarillo, the Riders have scored 25 runs on 31 hits off of Sod Poodle pitching.
Frisco will take the field Thursday looking to secure at least a series split, with RHP Winston Santos (0-0, 7.71) pitching against RHP Josh Grosz (0-1, 9.00) in a 6:35 p.m. game from HODGETOWN.
Texas League Stories from April 15, 2026
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- Five Home Runs Buoy Frisco Win in Amarillo - Frisco RoughRiders
- Amarillo Roughed up by Frisco's Bats in 10-7 Loss - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Midland Takes Control Early to Earn 9-2 Victory - San Antonio Missions
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- Wichita Takes Series Opener on Tuesday - Springfield Cardinals
- Hooks Top Naturals in Opener - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Midland Runs Away Late with Rain-Delayed Win - San Antonio Missions
- Frisco Uses Seven-Run Ninth Inning for Comeback Win in Amarillo - Frisco RoughRiders
- Big Nights from Pena, Franco Not Enough in Tuesday Shootout - Amarillo Sod Poodles
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