Amarillo Roughed up by Frisco's Bats in 10-7 Loss

Published on April 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (2-9) fell to the Frisco RoughRiders (7-4), 10-7, on Wednesday night at HODGETOWN. Sod Poodles pitchers had a hard time keeping the RoughRiders in the yard, with the majority of the visitor's runs coming on long balls.

Following the offensive explosion on Tuesday, Frisco picked up right where they left off on Wednesday. Frainyer Chavez deposited the second pitch of the game onto the berm in right field and three batters later, John Taylor cranked a two-run shot to put the RoughRiders up 3-0 in a hurry.

The fourth Frisco run of the night came on a wild pitch and an automatic ball in a 3-2 count to John Taylor extended the inning to bring up Keith Jones II with two outs, who subsequently put the RoughRiders up 6-0 with a home run.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ignited a spark in the bottom of the fourth, legging out a double to lead off the frame. One batter later, Manuel Pena remained red-hot at the plate, homering in his fourth straight game to get Amarillo on the board.

RoughRiders starter Blake Townsend continued to fade, issuing free passes to the next three hitters, which forced a call to the bullpen. The Sod Poodles scratched across one more run in the fourth on a passed ball to cut the deficit in half.

Frisco hitters continued to find the jetstream at HODGETOWN, as Keyber Rodriguez laced a line drive over the fence in right-center field for a two-out solo home run in the fifth. Frisco's fifth dinger of the night was Corey Joyce's first of the year that extended his team's lead back to six runs in the eighth.

The Sod Poodles did their best to remain in striking distance in the late innings, scoring in each of the last three frames. Jansel Luis hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to pull within three, but Jonathan Brand retired the next three hitters to put the game to bed.

POSTGAME NOTES

HITTING IS A HABIT: Extending his lead over the Texas League by collecting his seventh home run of the season tonight was Manuel Pena ...he has now homered in four straight games, becoming the first Sod Poodle to do so since Caleb Roberts, who accomplished the feat between 6/30 and 7/3/2023.

DOING THE LOURDES WORK: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a productive night in his first game action since 9/1/25, reaching base twice in the first game of his rehab assignment with the Sod Poodles.







Texas League Stories from April 15, 2026

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