Wichita Takes Series Opener on Tuesday

Published on April 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Springfield Cardinals saw their losing streak extend to six games after a series-opening, 18-6, loss to the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday night at Equity Bank Park.

The Cardinals were down 17-0 in the sixth inning when they scored all six of their runs. Two of the runs came on a Dakota Harris two-run blast, his team-leading fourth home run of the season.

Starter Liam Doyle (0-2) came out of the game with two outs in the first inning after allowing three runs and throwing 40 pitches.

Wichita totaled three home runs in the game including a grand slam from Hendry Mendez. They scored nine of their 18 runs in the fourth inning.

DECISIONS:

W: Bengard (1-0)

L: Doyle (0-2)

NOTES:

The Cardinals six-game losing streak matched their longest of last season. It also took place in April (4/17-23).

Harris now leads the Texas League with 13 RBIs.

Catcher Carlos Linarez pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the eighth. It was his second career pitching appearance and first since 2024 (also a scoreless inning).

UP NEXT:

Wednesday, April 15, 11:05 a.m. CT at Wichita

SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (1-0, 6.23) vs. RHP Ryan Gallagher (1-0, 1.93)







Texas League Stories from April 15, 2026

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