Chase Davis Homers in Cardinals Loss
Published on April 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals lost the finale to the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday 7-2. Tulsa took five of six in the first series at Hammons Field in 2026.
DECISIONS:
W: Raque Guttierez (1-0)
L: Brandt Thompson (1-1)
NOTES:
Chase Davis launched a two run home run in the bottom of the sixth for Springfield's only offense. It was his second homer of the young season. He also walked seven times in the series.
Number 25 prospect Chen-Wei Lin was sharp in this piggyback start, going four shutout innings with three strikeouts and only one hit allowed.
Tulsa's Zyhir Hope launched a grand slam in the fourth inning, paving the way for Tulsa's fifth straight win.
UP NEXT:
Tuesday, April 14 at 6:05 PM @ 6:05
LHP Liam Doyle (0-1, 12.00) vs TBA
Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, Bally Sports Live
Texas League Stories from April 12, 2026
- Pena's Two-Homer Day Powers Amarillo over Naturals - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Drillers Close Series with Fifth Consecutive Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Missions Cling to 1-0 Win in Series Finale with Hooks - San Antonio Missions
- Wind Surge Rally Late, Top Travelers 5-3 in 11 Innings to Split Series - Wichita Wind Surge
- Chase Davis Homers in Cardinals Loss - Springfield Cardinals
- Bedlam Baseball Returns April 14 - Tulsa Drillers
- Hooks Fall Short in Extra Innings, Suffer First Loss in San Antonio - Corpus Christi Hooks
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