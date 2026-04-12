Chase Davis Homers in Cardinals Loss

Published on April 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals lost the finale to the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday 7-2. Tulsa took five of six in the first series at Hammons Field in 2026.

DECISIONS:

W: Raque Guttierez (1-0)

L: Brandt Thompson (1-1)

NOTES:

Chase Davis launched a two run home run in the bottom of the sixth for Springfield's only offense. It was his second homer of the young season. He also walked seven times in the series.

Number 25 prospect Chen-Wei Lin was sharp in this piggyback start, going four shutout innings with three strikeouts and only one hit allowed.

Tulsa's Zyhir Hope launched a grand slam in the fourth inning, paving the way for Tulsa's fifth straight win.

UP NEXT:

Tuesday, April 14 at 6:05 PM @ 6:05

LHP Liam Doyle (0-1, 12.00) vs TBA

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, Bally Sports Live







Texas League Stories from April 12, 2026

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