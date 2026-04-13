RoughRiders Drop Sunday Game and Series

Published on April 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders lost 5-1 to the Midland RockHounds on Sunday night at Riders Field to drop the close series 4-2.

Frisco (5-4) received a strong start from David Davalillo (0-1), who gave up three runs, two earned, across five innings to Midland (7-2) and had his second-straight start with seven strikeouts. Leo De Vries hit the first of his two home runs on the night against Davalillo in the first, supplying the RockHounds a lead they'd never relinquish.

Midland starter Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang (1-0) threw 5.2 no-hit innings before Frainyer Chavez tagged a home run over the left field wall to put the Riders on the board. Outside of the Chavez homer, Frisco had just one other hit, a single from John Taylor in the seventh inning. Zhuang finished with five strikeouts in his 5.2 innings of work.

Kenya Huggins earned his first career save by throwing the final three innings, with insurance help from a Shane McGuire solo home run.

Notes to Know:

Chavez's home run was his second of the week and closed out a strong series for the infielder. He finished 9-for-23 with the two homers and four walks.

After throwing an immaculate inning on Thursday, Zach Bryant tossed another 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The RoughRiders will now turn their attention to the upcoming road series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles and are set to start LHP Josh Trentadue (0-0, 1.80) on Tuesday, April 14th at 6:35 p.m. in HODGETOWN following an off day on Monday.







Texas League Stories from April 12, 2026

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