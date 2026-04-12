Bedlam Baseball Returns April 14

Published on April 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Bedlam Baseball is returning to ONEOK Field and individual tickets along with Club Seats are available to purchase now. The Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys will square off on Tuesday, April 14 with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The game will mark a baseball doubleheader at ONEOK Field on April 14. The Tulsa Drillers will host the Arkansas Travelers at noon on that day. Following that game, the stadium will be cleared and readied for the Bedlam game that night.

Tickets are selling fast, secure yours today and get ready for an electric night as OU and OSU face off!







Texas League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.