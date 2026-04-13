Hooks Shut out in Series Finale vs. SA

Published on April 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX - Corpus Christi closes out their first road trip of the season dropping their series finale 1-0.

The Sunday afternoon matchup featured just four combined hits including a pair from Tyler Whitaker and Pascanel Ferreras. Sunday's matchup also featured the second rain delay of the series lasting 29 minutes.

Trey Dombroski suffered his first loss of the season despite allowing only an unearned run in the second inning. The skipper Ricky Rivera deployed four pitchers who recorded six strikeouts in eight innings of work.

Following Sunday's series finale, the Hooks will return home to Whataburger Field to host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, April 14-19.

Entering the series, the Hooks will look to continue successful starting pitching which recorded 22 strikeouts while allowing seven walks in 22.2 innings over a six-game stretch.

Tuesday night's game is scheduled to begin at 6:35 PM in Corpus Christi.







Texas League Stories from April 12, 2026

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