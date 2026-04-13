Nats Hit Three Homers in Series-Finale Loss

Published on April 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Carson Roccaforte, Connor Scott and Rudy Martin Jr. each homered in a game that featured eight total long balls at Arvest Ballpark on Sunday afternoon, as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (6-3) fell to the Amarillo Sox Poodles (2-7) in the series finale, 6-3. After the series win, the Naturals head to Corpus Christi to face off against the Hooks, starting Tuesday at 6:35 PM CT.

Amarillo took an early 3-0 lead before the Naturals' offense responded. Scott crushed his first long ball of the season to center field, landing in the trees of the Arvest Ballpark batter's eye to give NWA their first run of the game.

Martin Jr. and Roccaforte helped the Naturals stay in the game with homers of their own, but it wasn't enough as the Naturals fell in the series finale, 6-3.

Northwest Arkansas hits the road to start a six-game set with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday, with first pitch at 6:35 PM CT. Fans can follow along by listening to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from April 12, 2026

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