Vinnie Pasquantino Inducted into Naturals Hall of Fame

Published on April 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals proudly announced today - Friday - that Vinnie Pasquantino is the newest inductee into the Naturals Hall of Fame. Vinnie, a former standout hitter and first baseman for the Naturals' 2021 Championship team was elected to receive the honor over fellow 2026 candidates: 1B Matt Fields, C/OF MJ Melendez, 1B Nick Pratto, OF Tyler Gentry, LHP Everett Teaford, RHP Brady Singer, OF Nick Loftin, INF Michael Massey, and INF Maikel Garcia.

Vinnie Pasquantino joined the Naturals during the 2021 season for the stretch run after hitting .293 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI in 61 games with High-A Quad Cities. Vinnie continued to do damage once he arrived in Double-A as he hit .319 in 55 games with Northwest Arkansas and added 11 more home runs and 42 more RBI to his season total. The big left-handed first baseman known as The Pasquatch played a key role in the 2021 League Championship run as he hit for average and produced runs in the middle of a potent Naturals lineup. Vinnie would spend 73 games in Triple-A Omaha in 2022 before making his Major League debut with the Kansas City Royals on June 28, 2022, at Kauffman Stadium. Entering the 2026 season, Vinnie had played in 424 Major League games - all for Kansas City - and set career highs in home runs (32), RBI (113), walks (49), and hits (164) during his 2025 campaign. Prior to this season, Vinnie served as Captain of Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic and became the first player to hit three home runs in a single game when he did so against Team Mexico in a big victory for the Italians.

Vinnie becomes the eleventh individual to be inducted into the Naturals Hall of Fame. He joins elite company as he will now be honored next to the likes of Clint Robinson ('13), Brian Poldberg ('14), Mike Moustakas ('15), Eric Hosmer ('16), Salvador Perez ('18), Kila Ka'aihue ('19), Whit Merrifield ('22), Wil Myers ('23), Danny Duffy ('24), and Bobby Witt Jr. ('25). The Naturals Hall of Fame is located just inside the main gates of Arvest Ballpark along the wall of the McNaughton Real Estate Community Room.

The 2026 Naturals Hall of Fame induction was presented by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, group outings, promotions, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.







Texas League Stories from April 10, 2026

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