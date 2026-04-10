Hicks & Encarnacion Lead Romp of Missions

Published on April 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - James Hicks twirled five shutout innings and Yamal Encarnacion drove in four runs as the Hooks marched to a 10-3 win over the Missions before 3,685 fans Thursday night at Wolff Stadium.

With three consecutive wins, Corpus Christi stands 3-3 on the season.

The Hooks mastered a wild Victor Lizarraga, capitalizing on five walks and three hits for a seven-run first inning. Trevor Austin and Encarnacion produced back-to-back run-scoring singles, with Tommy Sacco Jr. adding a sac fly in the onslaught.

The Hooks broke out for a monster first, scoring 7 runs while sending 13 men to bat! pic.twitter.com/eMjjBMIjo8 - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 10, 2026

Garret Guillemette, who coaxed a free pass in the first, entered the hit column in the third with a two-out RBI base hit through the right side.

Meanwhile, Hicks turned in the first five-inning performance by a Hooks hurler this season, holding the Missions to two hits and one walk with six strikeouts. The 24-year-old from Conway, Arkansas threw 45 of 68 pitches for strikes.

James Hicks pitches 5.0 shutout innings! pic.twitter.com/BuP6pYl805 - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 10, 2026

The Hooks, who reached double digit runs and hits (11) for the first time in 2026, benefited from two-out RBIs by Encarnacion via a single in the fifth and a home run, his first career at Double-A, in the ninth.

The four RBIs mark the most by Encarnacion since the Dominican Summer League in 2021.

Yamal Encarnacion makes it double digits with a HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/onK2kxQjnn - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 10, 2026

Trey McLoughlin struck out four over two electric innings, and Amilcar Chirinos finished his first game of the season with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.







Texas League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.