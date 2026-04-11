Hooks Capture First Series Win of 2026

Published on April 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX - Following a seven-run victory on Thursday night, the Hooks returned to Nelson Wolf Stadium to capture a 2-1 rain relayed victory. The Hooks were headlined by North Aurora native Brandon McPherson who went a season long 4.1 IP while recording five strikes without allowing a run.

Corpus Christi deployed four pitchers throughout the ballgame including Alex Santos II, Wilmy Sanchez, and Derek True who recorded his first AA win. Hooks pitching combined for 11 strikeouts while handing out three free passes.

Offense was considered a premium throughout the evening in the Alamo City, as the Hooks recorded seven hits including a pair of extra base hits. Following a 45-minute rain delay in the sixth inning, San Antonio secured their first run thanks to an RBI single from Romeo Sanabria. With the Hooks down to their final out, Pascanal Ferreras blasted a two-run homerun to lift Corpus Christi over San Antonio.

With the comeback win, Corpus Christi captured their first series win of the 2026 season. The Hooks four game winning streak matches their longest stretch since 2025.

Corpus Christi will return to action Saturday night with first pitch scheduled at 7:05 PM.







Texas League Stories from April 10, 2026

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