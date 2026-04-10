Frisco Drops Second Consecutive One-Run Game to Midland

Published on April 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - For the second straight night, the Frisco RoughRiders fell by one run to the Midland RockHounds, losing 7-6 on Thursday at Riders Field.

Frisco (4-2) responded to Midland's (5-1) first-inning run when Dylan Dreiling dropped the bat head on a two-run home run off RockHounds starter Jamie Arnold to grab a 2-1 lead. Frisco starter Winston Santos made his 2026 debut and struck out three over 2.1 innings pitched before departing in a 2-2 tie.

Tommy White then doubled in three runs for Midland in the fourth inning, but Frisco came back from down 5-2 to take a 6-5 lead by the bottom of the seventh. Ian Moller drilled a two-run single off Arnold in the fifth and Julian Brock blasted a two-run homer in the seventh against Midland's Jared Johnson (1-0).

Once again, though, Midland marched back and rallied for two runs and the lead right back in the eighth inning off Ryan Lobus (1-1). Then, Stevie Emanuels allowed two Riders to reach in the ninth, but induced a grounder from Keyber Rodriguez for the final out and his first save.

Notes to Know:

In the seventh inning, Zach Bryant fired Frisco's first immaculate inning since Danny Duffy did so in the 2024 season finale. Bryant struck out the 2-3-4 hitters for Midland, all on high-90s fastballs.

Frainyer Chavez tied a professional career-high with four hits. He had four singles and scored twice. The only other time Chavez had four hits in a game was April 23rd, 2018, with the ACL Rangers.

With two more hits, Rodriguez is up to 11 hits on the season through six. That ties him for the Texas League lead and he now owns the team lead. Rodriguez has started the season on a six-game hitting streak with four multi-hit games.

The RoughRiders look to right the ship Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Riders Field and will send RHP Leandro Lopez (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Midland RHP Corey Avant (0-0, 5.40).

Fans can grab a Youth Sunglasses Giveaway presented by Peak Roofing and Construction and stay after the final out for Postgame Fireworks presented by Hiland Dairy.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from April 10, 2026

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