Anderson, Travs "K"-O Wichita

Published on April 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Kade Anderson struck out 11 over five hitless innings spurring the Arkansas Travelers their first shutout of the season, a 5-0 win over the Wichita Wind Surge. Four Travs pitchers combined on the two-hit shutout and 19 strikeouts while issuing only two walks. Anderson earned his first professional win in his second game. Charlie Beilenson (IP, 3 K), Peyton Alford (2 IP, 4 K) and Nick Davila (IP, K) closed out the shutout. Bill Knight led the offense going 2-3 with a walk, a run scored and two runs batted in.

Moments That Mattered

* Anderson struck out five straight hitters from the third inning through the first two outs of the fourth.

* After Charlie Pagliarini had put the Travs up 1-0, Knight came through with a two out, two-run single to make it 3-0 in the fourth.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Bill Knight: 2-3, BB, run, 2 RBI, SB

* LHP Kade Anderson: Win, 5 IP, 2 BB, 11, K

* RHP Charlie Beilenson: IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* Anderson earned his first pro win in his second career appearance (and start).

* The 11 strikeouts for Anderson were the most by a Trav since Michael Morales struck out 12 on August 8, 2024.

* The 19 strikeouts by the team are believed to be a franchise record for a 9 inning game.

The series continues Saturday night with RH Ryan Sloan (0-1, 6.75) making the start for Arkansas against RH Mike Paredes (1-0, 4.91). First pitch is set for 6:05 pm. It is a replica jersey and magnet schedule giveaway with live professional wrestling postgame.. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 10, 2026

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