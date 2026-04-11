Anderson, Travs "K"-O Wichita
Published on April 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Kade Anderson struck out 11 over five hitless innings spurring the Arkansas Travelers their first shutout of the season, a 5-0 win over the Wichita Wind Surge. Four Travs pitchers combined on the two-hit shutout and 19 strikeouts while issuing only two walks. Anderson earned his first professional win in his second game. Charlie Beilenson (IP, 3 K), Peyton Alford (2 IP, 4 K) and Nick Davila (IP, K) closed out the shutout. Bill Knight led the offense going 2-3 with a walk, a run scored and two runs batted in.
Moments That Mattered
* Anderson struck out five straight hitters from the third inning through the first two outs of the fourth.
* After Charlie Pagliarini had put the Travs up 1-0, Knight came through with a two out, two-run single to make it 3-0 in the fourth.
Notable Travs Performances
* CF Bill Knight: 2-3, BB, run, 2 RBI, SB
* LHP Kade Anderson: Win, 5 IP, 2 BB, 11, K
* RHP Charlie Beilenson: IP, H, 3 K
News and Notes
* Anderson earned his first pro win in his second career appearance (and start).
* The 11 strikeouts for Anderson were the most by a Trav since Michael Morales struck out 12 on August 8, 2024.
* The 19 strikeouts by the team are believed to be a franchise record for a 9 inning game.
The series continues Saturday night with RH Ryan Sloan (0-1, 6.75) making the start for Arkansas against RH Mike Paredes (1-0, 4.91). First pitch is set for 6:05 pm. It is a replica jersey and magnet schedule giveaway with live professional wrestling postgame.. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.
Texas League Stories from April 10, 2026
- Copen Flirts with No-Hitter, Leads Drillers to Third Straight Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Nats' 'Pen Goes 5.2 Scoreless in 7-2 Win - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Anderson, Travs "K"-O Wichita - Arkansas Travelers
- RoughRiders Rally for Late Win to Even Series - Frisco RoughRiders
- Hooks Capture First Series Win of 2026 - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Amarillo Drops Second Straight at Northwest Arkansas - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Wind Surge Blanked by Travelers, Limited to Two Hits in 5-0 Loss - Wichita Wind Surge
- Cards Drop Third Straight in Series - Springfield Cardinals
- Vinnie Pasquantino Inducted into Naturals Hall of Fame - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Drillers Honor the Legacy of Jackie Robinson. - Tulsa Drillers
- Offense Powers Drillers to Extra-Innings Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Springfield Steals Home Twice, Falls in Extras - Springfield Cardinals
- 11 Walks Bite Flying Chanclas as Hooks Take Another Win - San Antonio Missions
- Frisco Drops Second Consecutive One-Run Game to Midland - Frisco RoughRiders
- Hicks & Encarnacion Lead Romp of Missions - Corpus Christi Hooks
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