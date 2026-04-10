Springfield Steals Home Twice, Falls in Extras

Published on April 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals dropped a wild back-and-forth affair against the Tulsa Drillers 12-9 in ten innings on Thursday night. In the bottom of the fifth, the Cardinals stole home on back-to-back straight steals of home.

DECISIONS:

W: Carson Hobbs (1-0)

L: Dominic Picone (1-1), BS (2)

SV: Cam Day (1)

NOTES:

SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje made his Hammons Field debut, but could not record an out in the third inning. He matched a career-high with six earned runs allowed and five walks.

Jon Jon Gazdar launched a three-run home run in the bottom of the second, his second homer of the year. In two pro seasons entering 2026, he had only one home run.

Springfield scored four runs in the bottom of fifth without the benefit of a hit. They drew three walks, were hit by a pitch twice and stole home twice. Dakota Harris and Trey Paige stole home on back-to-back pitches from Maddux Bruns.

In the sixth inning, Bruns hit Harris with a pitch, prompting chirping from the Cardinals dugout. Umpires intervened leading to both the Drillers and Cardinals receiving warnings.

The Drillers scored three runs in the ninth to tie the game, then three more in the tenth for a 12-9 extra inning victory.

UP NEXT:

Friday, April 10 at 6:35 PM vs Tulsa Drillers

LHP Braden Davis (0-0, 6.23) vs RHP Patrick Copen (1-0, 0.00)

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, Bally Sports Live

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