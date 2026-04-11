Nats' 'Pen Goes 5.2 Scoreless in 7-2 Win

Published on April 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Caden Monke, Christian Chamberlain, Andrew Morones and Dennis Colleran Jr. combined for 5.2 scoreless innings in relief for the Naturals, as Northwest Arkansas (5-2) defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles (1-6) on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark, 7-2. The Naturals will go for the series win on Saturday, with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Nats' bullpen didn't allow a run for the second-straight night. Starter Frank Mozzicato handed off a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning and the 'pen maintained the advantage. Monke (2-0) went 2.2 scoreless and picked up the win, Chamberlain went 1.1 frames and Colleran Jr. dealt a 1-2-3 ninth to finish off the victory.

NWA scored three runs in the third inning, capped off by Carson Roccaforte's second homer of the season. Roccaforte crushed a ball 383 feet to right field to make it 3-0, Nats.

The Naturals scored four more in the seventh, when Dustin Dickerson doubled in Jack Pineda and Rudy Martin Jr. connected on a two-run single to right. Dickerson went 2-for-3 with the RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored. Martin Jr.'s single came with the bases loaded and two outs, as he extended the lead to 7-2 - the game's final score.

The Naturals face off against the Sod Poodles for the penultimate game of the series Saturday at 6:05 PM CT. Gates open at 4:30 PM and fans can enjoy pregame "Happy Hour" specials at the Bullpen Party, as well as postgame Fireworks, presented by Citrus Magic. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the opening homestand.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call of all 138 games with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from April 10, 2026

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