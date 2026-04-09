Kulasingam & Roccaforte Homer in Naturals' 10-6 Loss

Published on April 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Sam Kulasingam and Carson Roccaforte connected on their first home runs of the year on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (3-2) 10-6 loss to the Amarillo Sod Poodles (1-4). The two teams continue their six-game series on Thursday, with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Kulasingam hit a solo shot in the fourth inning to get the Naturals on the board after going down 8-0 through three frames. The right fielder drove in two runs Wednesday, as he plated Roccaforte via sacrifice fly in the sixth. He also walked and scored in the eighth, bringing his on-base percentage up to .458 on the early season.

Roccaforte crushed a solo blast to right field in the ninth inning, picking up his third hit in as many at-bats and reaching base for a fourth time in as many trips. The leadoff hitter went 3-for-4 and has reached base safely in all five games.

Northwest Arkansas scored three runs in the eighth, aided by back-to-back RBI singles from Daniel Vazquez and Rudy Martin Jr. Vazquez knocked in Roccaforte, and has hit safely in all five contests. Martin Jr. stole two bases on Wednesday, bringing his total to a team-high four, which is tied for the most in the Texas League.

LHP Oscar Rayo dealt in relief for the Nats. The southpaw went three scoreless with four punchouts. Rayo has now thrown five scoreless innings this season.

The Naturals face off against the Sod Poodles for the third of the six-game set tomorrow at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy $2 drafts at two locations, $2 peanuts and $1 small Coca-Cola fountain drinks on Thursday, presented by Dave & Buster's. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the opening homestand.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call of all 138 games with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.