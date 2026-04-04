Naturals Outlast Surge in 2-1 Win Friday

Published on April 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







WICHITA, KS -- Frank Mozzicato, Hunter Patteson (1-0), Zachary Cawyer, and Christian Chamberlain combined to strike out 12 and hold the Wichita Wind Surge (1-1) to one run in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (1-1) 2-1 victory on Friday night at Equity Bank Park in Wichita, Kansas. The two teams will play a rubber match Saturday with a 4:05 PM CT first pitch to close out the series.

The Naturals got on the board in the first inning for the second straight night. Dustin Dickerson doubled to right-center and went to third when Sam Kulasingam grounded out to second. Brett Squires knocked in the game's first run with a single and gave NWA a 1-0 lead.

Mozzicato started the game for the Nats and struck out the side in the first. The lefty threw 4.0 innings while holding the Wind Surge to one run and striking out four.

The Naturals scored again in the third with Colton Becker coming in on a passed ball to make it 2-0.

Wichita picked up a run against Mozzicato in the fourth, but despite each team loading the bases on both sides of the seventh and eighth innings, the Naturals went on to claim a 2-1 victory and even up the series.

The Naturals and Wind Surge play the rubber match Saturday as RHP Félix Arronde makes his Double-A debut for Northwest Arkansas.

Fans can catch all the action with the radio broadcast on the Naturals Baseball Network with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, available online at nwanaturals.com and on the MiLB app.







Texas League Stories from April 3, 2026

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