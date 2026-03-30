Opening Homestand Highlights: April 7-12

Published on March 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Following the opening three-game series in Wichita (Thursday, April 2nd - Saturday, April 4th), the Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark for their home opener on Tuesday, April 7th to host the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) in a six-game series. The opening homestand is highlighted by Opening Night on April 7th featuring a Wiffle Bat and Ball Set Giveaway, daily food and beverage promotions, back-to-back fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday night, and a Family Sunday with Kids Run the Bases on Sunday, April 12th.

Tuesday, April 7 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

OPENING NIGHT PRESENTED BY FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS AND BLACK HILLS ENERGY

OPENING NIGHT - Arrive early on Tuesday and enjoy all of the festivities of the Naturals' home opener as they take on the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Arizona Diamondbacks) at 7:05 p.m. Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Black Hills Energy.

PRE-GAME CEREMONIES ON OPENING NIGHT INCLUDE:

Full Introductions of both the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Amarillo Sod Poodles - Field Staff, Reserves, and Starters of both teams will be announced and brought to the lines.

Opening Night Teacher Recognitions - The Naturals along with Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will honor eight outstanding local teachers that were nominated by their school district.

WIFFLE BAT AND BALL SET GIVEAWAY - The first 500 fans will receive a Naturals branded Wiffle Bat and Ball Set as they enter the main gates on Opening Night courtesy of Ozarks Coca-Cola.

BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy Johnsonville Brats for only $1 on Tuesday night. (Limit 4 per transaction)

SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY - Enjoy a local special! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales goes to support the Arvest Bank 1 Million Meals campaign.

Wednesday, April 8 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

GAME PRESENTED BY FAT GRIPZ FEATURING $1 HOT DOGS PRESENTED BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON A SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY

GAME SPONSOR - The Naturals game against Amarillo on Wednesday night is presented by Fat Gripz

$1 HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread. (Limit 4 per transaction)

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card as you enter the ballpark and follow the action during the game for a chance to win a great prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners)

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Enjoy a local special! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables and the Bullpen Beer Bar courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales goes to support the Arvest Bank 1 Million Meals campaign.

Thursday, April 9 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks on Thursday night's at Arvest Ballpark.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales goes to support the Arvest Bank 1 Million Meals campaign.

Friday, April 10 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:30 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY FARM RICH WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA FROM 5:30 P.M. UNTIL 6:30 P.M.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound as fans will be treated to the first post-game fireworks show of the season following the game. The first Fireworks Friday is presented by Farm Rich.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

NATURALS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION - The newest member of the Naturals Hall of Fame will be inducted during a special pre-game ceremony, which is presented by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Saturday, April 11 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY CITRUS MAGIC WITH A BULLPEN PARTY BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA FROM 4:30 P.M. UNTIL 5:30 P.M.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Fans will be treated to the second of two consecutive nights of fireworks as we celebrate the first home weekend of the season. Saturday's post-game show is presented by Citrus Magic.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend fun by enjoying 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age for an hour after gates open at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday home game.

SCARLET LETTER SATURDAY - Enjoy a local special after 1st pitch! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables and the Bullpen Beer Bar after the game begins courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Sunday, April 12 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY WITH KIDS RUN THE BASES AND A FREE KIDS SNACK BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

FAMILY SUNDAY - Catch Sunday's homestand finale as the Naturals take on the Sod Poodles at 2:05 p.m.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Young fans are invited to take part in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the Naturals series finale against Amarillo.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for FREE Oreo Cookies at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands throughout the game. The snack is courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). In addition, fans can watch it for free any time on the Bally Sports Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from March 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.