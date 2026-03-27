What's New at Arvest Ballpark in 2026

Published on March 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to highlight What's New at Arvest Ballpark for the upcoming 2026 season. The home opener is on Tuesday, April 7th.

"It's an annual joy to see a lot of off-season planning and hard work about to come to fruition" said Naturals Vice President and General Manager Justin Cole. "We've continued to look for ways to elevate multiple areas of the ballpark experience and are eager to show these items off to our fans when the 2026 season begins soon."

Changes and ballpark enhancement that fans will see this year will include the following:

BALLPARK ADDITIONS

4Topps Tables: The Cherokee Casino Home Plate Deck now offers a total of 16 exclusive 4Topps tables for guests to enjoy and is exclusive to only one group per game of 30-80 people. These tables will also be sold to fans on an individual basis for select games during the season.

Kids Zone - Buckets & Baseballs at Little Arvest Ballpark: Play bucket golf, a fun twist on golf and baseball, at Little Arvest Ballpark. Six targets will be set up to test your short game.

New Wireless Camera: This new wireless camera will allow the club to expand their in-game entertainment and will provide great crowd and team shots for the videoboard this season.

NEW AND RETURNING FOOD ITEMS

NEW for 2026:

Cheese Steaks: Available at the concourse grill cart for Friday and Saturday games.

Dole Whip: Grab the summer treat at the Sweet Spot this season.

Jumbo Hot Pretzel: Served at War Eagle Café with ranch and cheese dipping sauces.

Around the Horn Burger: Hamburger with pulled pork, cole slaw, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce that will be served at Spring Creek Treats.

Deep Fried Raspberry Jam & Peanut Butter Sandwich: Available at the Grist Mill Grill.

RETURNING (NEW in 2025):

Mini Corn Dogs and Hush Puppies: Available at War Eagle Café and Spring Creek Treats.

BBQ Flatbread Pizza: Available at War Eagle Café.

Triple Play Hot Dog: Available at War Eagle Café.

PROMOTIONAL ADDITIONS

Bluey Appearance with Meet and Greet on Saturday, May 16th

Faith and Family Night Concert by Caleb & John PLUS Fireworks on Saturday, June 20th

Harry Potter House Cap Giveaway on Saturday, July 25th

Naturals Jersey Lunchbox Giveaway on Friday, August 7th

Las Bicicletas Weekend is Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19th

Three (3) Exclusive Bobblehead Giveaways:

Jac Caglianone on Saturday, August 8th

Bobby Witt Jr on Saturday, August 8th

Carter Jensen on Saturday, August 29th

NEW Growlin' Chicken-ized Poultry Derby Logos for fans to enjoy as they watch their favorite mascot racers - Rooster, Hen, Egg, and Chicky - take the field for races this season

CONTINUING THE DAILY VALUES

Tuesday: Johnsonville Buck-A-Brat, Scarlet Letter Tuesday, and Arvest Customer Discount

Wednesday: $1 Hot Dogs by Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread, Scarlet Letter Wednesday, and Indigo Sky Casino Baseball Bingo, which will have a new feel as fans will be able to play along while both teams are at the plate for a chance to win prizes. (Limited number of winners)

Thursday: Thirsty Thursday™ with $2 drafts at two locations, $2 peanuts, and $1 small sodas.

Friday: Fireworks Friday and a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola

Saturday: Fireworks, Giveaways, or Theme Nights with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola and a Scarlet Letter Saturday promotion that will begin after first pitch.

Sunday: Family Sunday with Kids Run the Bases and a FREE Snack by Mondelez International, Inc.

TEAM STORE

Las Bicicletas: Las Bicicletas del Noroeste de Arkansas celebrates the area's burgeoning cycling culture and outdoor lifestyle. Inspired by the flourishing world-class biking trails and sense of community, this identity, with a nod to the Hispanic community in Northwest Arkansas, will honor shared values of family, outdoor fun, and connection in hopes of creating memorable experiences at the ballpark. Las Bicicletas game caps, replica jerseys and more merchandise is currently available at nwanaturals.com and will be in the team store throughout the season.

NEW Alternate Cap and Batting Practice Cap for 2026: The Naturals will be wearing two new official game caps in 2026. The iconic rooster logo will now be worn for Saturday and Sunday home games while the Naturals State Logo with the N will be featured on the BP caps.

NEW Alternate Jerseys: In conjunction with our new alternate cap, the team will wear light blue jerseys with the Naturals wordmark on the chest for Saturday and Sunday home games.

Exclusive Naturals Gear: The Naturals Team Store at Arvest Ballpark is the only place to shop for exclusive Naturals gear including caps, T-shirts, sweatshirts, long-sleeved shirts, and more!







Texas League Stories from March 27, 2026

What's New at Arvest Ballpark in 2026 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

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