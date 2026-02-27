March Hours Announced for the Naturals Team Store and Ticket Office

Published on February 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce new hours of operation for the Naturals Team Store and the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office during the month of March. Beginning on March 2nd, both the Team Store and the Ticket Office will be open from 12 p.m. through 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Naturals Team Store is the only one-stop shop for Naturals merchandise as they have all the latest gear that fans are looking for in advance of the season. Stop by and shop for all of the brand-new items including the club's New Era 59Fifty Alternate Rooster Game Cap and the New Era 59Fifty Batting Practice State Cap along with t-shirts, sweatshirts, novelties, and more.

The Arvest Ballpark Box Office, which is located next to the store, will also be open for fans to purchase single game tickets to any of our 69 home games this season during those designated times in March. Discounted ticket packages like Season Tickets, Mini Packs, and Flex Packs are also on sale for fans looking to enjoy more Naturals baseball games during the summer.

The Naturals will host the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) on Tuesday, April 7th at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark. The team will begin the season on the road on April 2nd with a three-game series at Wichita.

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including schedule, ticket packs, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.







Texas League Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.