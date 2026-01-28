Naturals Mascot Delivering Valentine's Day Gifts on Friday, February 13th

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that Strike the Sasquatch will be playing cupid a day early on Friday, February 13th as you can have the Naturals' popular mascot deliver a baseball-themed gift featuring Four Home Plate Premium Tickets to Opening Day, a Parking Pass, a Chocolate Rose, and a Box of Chocolates to your special someone prior to Valentine's Day.

Give your sweetheart the gift of baseball this year for only $125 but there are only 6 gifts available so act fast. Strike will deliver the special gift to your Valentine at an agreed upon location on Friday, February 13th as a Naturals representative will confirm the date and time once the delivery form is completed. To ensure all gifts can be distributed, deliveries will only be made in Fayetteville and Springdale from 9:30am until 11:30am and in Rogers and Bentonville from 1pm until 4:00pm.

With a limited number of gifts available, we ask that fans place their order no later than Tuesday, February 10th. Interested fans can CLICK HERE for more information, call us at (479) 927-4900, email Tickets@nwanaturals.com, or stop out and see us at our Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark.

Once a delivery form has been submitted, a representative from the Naturals will contact you directly to confirm the order as well as the time and place of the delivery. Space is extremely limited, so we encourage fans to reserve your spot today. All delivery times are estimated and subject to change.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including schedule, ticket packs, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.







