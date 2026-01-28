Astros Announce Hooks Field Staff

CORPUS CHRISTI - Manager Ricky Rivera, pitching coach Zach Wilkins, hitting coach Bobby Bell, development coach Jeremy Cologna, athletic trainer Jennifer Bardales, and strength coach Kevin Rivera are set to lead the Hooks in 2026, the Houston Astros announced today.

Rivera, the 10th manager in 21 seasons of Hooks Baseball, is back in Corpus Christi for a second consecutive campaign. The 32-year-old skipper has enjoyed success in his native Puerto Rico during the past two winters. Before helping Santurce to the 2025 title as third base coach, Rivera won 2024 Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League of Puerto Rico Manager of the Year honors after piloting San Juan to the championship series for the first time since 1997.

2026 marks Rivera's sixth season as a minor league manager. He joined the Astros system in 2020 and underwent two managerial seasons in Florida Complex League. Prior to the Hooks, Rivera helmed the Astros Class A post in Fayetteville, North Carolina in 2023 and 2024.

Rivera, who hails from Dorado, Puerto Rico, played college ball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Central Missouri.

The Astros Double-A staff is also returning Bell and Bardales, who both begin their third season in Corpus Christi. Kevin Rivera is set for his second year with the Hooks. Wilkins spent last season as pitching coach at High-A Asheville following two years with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Cologna joins the Astros system after working with Missouri State and the New York Mets.

"We are excited to have Ricky and his staff at Whataburger Field in 2026," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "I know they are eager to get back to work in developing the next crop of Houston Astros. And we can certainly help the cause by filling the ballpark with energy each and every night."

The Hooks, Texas League Affiliate of the Houston Astros, open their 21st season of play on Thursday, April 2 at Whataburger Field as the Double-A Texas Rangers from Frisco visit for a three-game series.







