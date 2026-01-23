Hooks Host Job Fair Jan 27 & Jan 29

CORPUS CHRISTI - Have you ever wanted to work at the ballpark?

The Corpus Christi Hooks are conducting a job fair at Whataburger Field on Tuesday, January 27 and Thursday, January 29. Both sessions run 3 to 7 PM and will take place inside the ballpark's CITGO Cotton Club.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to apply online prior to arriving at Whataburger Field. Click Here to access current openings.

Available 2026 gameday positions include retail associate, grounds crew, promotions, production, box office associate, parking and kids zone attendants, greeters and ushers, promotions, clean team members, bat boys, statisticians, and more.

Aramark, Whataburger Field's concessionaire, will also interview applicants.

The Hooks, Texas League Affiliate of the Houston Astros, open their 21st season of play on Thursday, April 2 at Whataburger Field as the Double-A Rangers from Frisco visit for a three-game series. Season memberships are available now. Visit cchooks.com or call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for details.







